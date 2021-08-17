Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CFO Sells $11,121.50 in Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CFO Mark Palamountain sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $11,121.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,001.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Palamountain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Limoneira alerts:

On Friday, July 16th, Mark Palamountain sold 650 shares of Limoneira stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $11,661.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Mark Palamountain sold 650 shares of Limoneira stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $12,200.50.

NASDAQ:LMNR traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $16.93. 233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,309. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.41 million, a PE ratio of -36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.98. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $20.74.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.48%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 633.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Limoneira in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Limoneira presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.