Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Insider James V. Cassella Sells 8,086 Shares

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) insider James V. Cassella sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $26,522.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 13,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,069. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.78. The company has a market cap of $106.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.47. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.88. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 174.60% and a negative return on equity of 47.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNCE. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNCE. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 66.4% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,033,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,083 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 416.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 533,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 430,297 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after buying an additional 347,124 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 653.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 290,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,728,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 274,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

