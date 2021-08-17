Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Insider James V. Cassella Sells 8,086 Shares

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) insider James V. Cassella sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $26,522.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 13,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,069. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.78. The company has a market cap of $106.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.47. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $13.50.
Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.88. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 174.60% and a negative return on equity of 47.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNCE. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 66.4% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,033,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,083 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 416.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 533,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 430,297 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after buying an additional 347,124 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 653.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 290,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,728,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 274,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.80% of the company’s stock.
About Concert Pharmaceuticals
Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.
