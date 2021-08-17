Brokerages Anticipate Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.41 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will announce $18.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Intel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.19 billion to $19.12 billion. Intel reported sales of $18.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full year sales of $74.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.50 billion to $77.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $74.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.09 billion to $76.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.81.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,159,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,542,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.48. The company has a market capitalization of $213.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

