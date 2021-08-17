Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) EVP Sells $2,872,215.08 in Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $2,872,215.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,412.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $417.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,825. The business’s 50 day moving average is $382.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.33 and a 12-month high of $420.25.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,186,831,000 after purchasing an additional 754,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,620,503,000 after purchasing an additional 221,598 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,406,000 after purchasing an additional 527,728 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,387,000 after purchasing an additional 748,211 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,715,000 after purchasing an additional 329,426 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.20.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

