Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) EVP Sells $2,872,215.08 in Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $2,872,215.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,412.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:CRL traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $417.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,825. The business’s 50 day moving average is $382.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.33 and a 12-month high of $420.25.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently commented on CRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.20.
About Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.
