Highland Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $161.50. 34,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $164.04.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total value of $15,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,192,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $56,717.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 351,772 shares of company stock valued at $54,921,284. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

