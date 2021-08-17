Huntington National Bank Has $86.02 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 556,771 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,655 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 0.9% of Huntington National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $86,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $2,508,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE traded down $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.53. The company had a trading volume of 224,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,444,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.11 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.