ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:EPIX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.80. The company had a trading volume of 62,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,962. The firm has a market cap of $315.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.66. ESSA Pharma has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ESSA Pharma stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) by 390.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ESSA Pharma were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

