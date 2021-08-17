ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:EPIX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.80. The company had a trading volume of 62,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,962. The firm has a market cap of $315.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.66. ESSA Pharma has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $36.00.
Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.
ESSA Pharma Company Profile
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.