Short Interest in Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Increases By 55.4%

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 243,900 shares, an increase of 55.4% from the July 15th total of 156,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 348.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nabtesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Nabtesco alerts:

Nabtesco stock remained flat at $$38.55 during midday trading on Tuesday. Nabtesco has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.78.

Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Nabtesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabtesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.