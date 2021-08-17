DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the July 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:KSM traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $12.71. The company had a trading volume of 478 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,211. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.56.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
See Also: Hold Rating
Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.