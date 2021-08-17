DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the July 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:KSM traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $12.71. The company had a trading volume of 478 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,211. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

