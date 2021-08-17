Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 17.21%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELYS traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.15. 4,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 5.10. Elys Game Technology has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29.

Several analysts have issued reports on ELYS shares. Fundamental Research cut their target price on Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Maxim Group started coverage on Elys Game Technology in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 838,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Elys Game Technology stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Elys Game Technology were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

