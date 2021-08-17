Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 61.9% from the July 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBTS remained flat at $$1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,352,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,481,047. Powerbridge Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64.

Get Powerbridge Technologies alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Powerbridge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Powerbridge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $912,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Powerbridge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Powerbridge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Powerbridge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. The company offers Powerbridge System Solutions, which include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Powerbridge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerbridge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.