Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Announces Earnings Results

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MBIO traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.86. 62,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.13. Mustang Bio has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $5.22.

In other news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman acquired 86,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $250,859.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mustang Bio stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) by 191.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,705 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Mustang Bio worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

MBIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

