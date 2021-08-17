Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Price Target Cut to C$0.15

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its target price cut by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$0.15 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NCU remained flat at $C$0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday. 4,127,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,137,815. Nevada Copper has a one year low of C$0.06 and a one year high of C$0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$210.27 million and a P/E ratio of -9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

