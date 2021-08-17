iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 211,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,374 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.9% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $1,362,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 23,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $76.91. 5,546,278 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.73. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

