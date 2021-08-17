Heartland Bank & Trust Co Acquires Shares of 1,358 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded down $14.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $320.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,041,373. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $320.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.84.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.