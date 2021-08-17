Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 3,799 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,039,658,000 after buying an additional 22,458,740 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,651,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,798,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,138 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 143.3% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,023,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547,747 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3,424.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,594,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.66. 847,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,056,521. The stock has a market cap of $199.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $51.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.57.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

