Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) to Announce $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.45. Atlassian reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Atlassian.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.53.

Atlassian stock traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $336.66. 38,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,647. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $278.07. The firm has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.29, a P/E/G ratio of 59.16 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $162.20 and a 12-month high of $349.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,668,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Atlassian by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its position in Atlassian by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 850,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,289,000 after buying an additional 394,732 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Atlassian by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlassian (TEAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.