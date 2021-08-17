Kleros (PNK) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. In the last week, Kleros has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $97.43 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000350 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00009782 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00011216 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.23 or 0.00198411 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 612,969,757 coins. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.