Signata Reaches Market Cap of $1.50 Million (SATA)

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Signata coin can now be purchased for $0.0758 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges. Signata has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and $225,521.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Signata has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Signata alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00060505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00016365 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $412.20 or 0.00906405 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00048952 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Signata Profile

SATA is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,839,220 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Signata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Signata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Signata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.