Casper Reaches Market Cap of $143.77 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Casper has a market capitalization of $143.77 million and approximately $36.43 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Casper has traded down 13.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00054605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00132041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.65 or 0.00159761 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,579.50 or 1.00226197 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $415.79 or 0.00914295 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,173.86 or 0.06979095 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,283,710,271 coins and its circulating supply is 1,241,601,114 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.