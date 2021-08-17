$194.12 Million in Sales Expected for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will report $194.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $198.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $189.83 million. Stoneridge posted sales of $175.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full-year sales of $781.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $772.27 million to $790.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $859.52 million, with estimates ranging from $847.54 million to $871.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $191.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barrington Research raised Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

NYSE SRI traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.67. 1,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,169. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stoneridge has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.14 million, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 71.3% during the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 98,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 41,023 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 45.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,559,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,616,000 after purchasing an additional 490,424 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 15,027 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $669,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

