Analysts Anticipate Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) to post $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Focus Financial Partners reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $425.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.41 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

FOCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOCS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,289,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 170,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FOCS traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.12. 13,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 355.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Focus Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $56.56.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

