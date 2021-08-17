Martin Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for 1.7% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $441.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,429. The firm has a market cap of $106.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $446.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.33.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

