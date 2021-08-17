Highland Capital Management LLC Has $9.49 Million Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,593 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $9,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 13,015 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in Xilinx by 27.2% during the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 391,185 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $48,468,000 after acquiring an additional 83,666 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd boosted its position in Xilinx by 33.3% during the first quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 45,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Xilinx by 35.7% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 490,702 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $70,975,000 after purchasing an additional 129,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ XLNX traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $141.88. The stock had a trading volume of 81,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.29. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.71 and a 1-year high of $154.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XLNX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.71.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

