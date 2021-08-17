Highland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,546 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.25. 8,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,715. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.46. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $106.13 and a one year high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

