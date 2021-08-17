Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Martin Investment Management LLC

Martin Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 848 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 57,108.2% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 249,563 shares during the last quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total value of $11,277,741.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $38,637,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 451,863 shares of company stock worth $284,497,177 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $41.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,736.66. The company had a trading volume of 29,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,661. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,800.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,624.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

