North Star Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,089 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. United Bank lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. CMG Global Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $691,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $157.12. The company had a trading volume of 338,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,291,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.67. The firm has a market cap of $469.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.