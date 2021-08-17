JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. United Bank grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $261,000. CMG Global Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $691,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM stock traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, reaching $157.64. 227,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,291,003. The company has a market capitalization of $471.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $167.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.