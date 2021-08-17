Martin Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 2.1% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.62. The company had a trading volume of 236,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,810,804. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.48 billion, a PE ratio of -30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $69.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMY. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

