Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,193 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,155 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Shopify were worth $66,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 101.2% in the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 84.5% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 54.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 45.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

SHOP stock traded down $6.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,482.31. The company had a trading volume of 36,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,343. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $839.40 and a 1 year high of $1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.29, a P/E/G ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,474.41.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,621.25.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

