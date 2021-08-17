Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Jiya Acquisition stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $9.68. 549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,562. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82. Jiya Acquisition has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $11.25.

Get Jiya Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JYAC. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jiya Acquisition by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 792,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Jiya Acquisition by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 551,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after buying an additional 24,632 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its position in shares of Jiya Acquisition by 9,607.8% in the 1st quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 507,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 501,818 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jiya Acquisition by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 435,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 35,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,958,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Jiya Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Jiya Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiya Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.