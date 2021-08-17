Zacks: Analysts Expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $380.62 Million

Equities analysts expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) to report $380.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $408.00 million and the lowest is $343.90 million. Welbilt posted sales of $298.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CL King downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Welbilt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.38.

WBT traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $23.19. 62,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,533. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.74. Welbilt has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.95 and a beta of 2.47.

In other Welbilt news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $361,149.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the first quarter worth $109,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Welbilt by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 58,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Welbilt by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 14,871 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Welbilt by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Welbilt by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 123,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

