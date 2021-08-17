Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.50. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,280. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $231.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

