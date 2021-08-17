Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Up 5%

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) shares shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.83 and last traded at $40.83. 3,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 279,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Scholar Rock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.74.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 687.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $189,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 1,327.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 396.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.