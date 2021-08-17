Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 396,400 shares, a decrease of 43.4% from the July 15th total of 699,800 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

NASDAQ MIRM traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.43. 337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,291. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.09. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.30.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.04). On average, research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 10,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $180,288.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 49,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $797,671.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,163 shares of company stock worth $2,548,289. 62.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $321,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 276.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7,247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 44,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 35,168 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MIRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.61.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

