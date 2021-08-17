Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Short Interest Update

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the July 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ LOAN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.13. 119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,925. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $70.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.71. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $8.05.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 61.18% and a return on equity of 13.06%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

