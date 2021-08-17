GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $84.00

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 17th. GHOSTPRISM has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $84.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GHOSTPRISM coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GHOSTPRISM has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GHOSTPRISM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00060458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00016559 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.09 or 0.00909666 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00049126 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002064 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Profile

GHOSTPRISM (CRYPTO:GHOST) is a coin. GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 4,797,645 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official website is ghostxprism.com . GHOSTPRISM’s official Twitter account is @GhostxPrism and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling GHOSTPRISM

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHOSTPRISM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GHOSTPRISM using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GHOSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for GHOSTPRISM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHOSTPRISM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.