yAxis (YAXIS) Price Down 20% This Week

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. yAxis has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and approximately $176,016.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, yAxis has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. One yAxis coin can currently be bought for about $3.62 or 0.00007947 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00054657 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.26 or 0.00132375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.63 or 0.00159554 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,630.08 or 1.00240358 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.28 or 0.00914482 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,176.19 or 0.06977468 BTC.

yAxis Coin Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io . The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io

Buying and Selling yAxis

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yAxis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yAxis using one of the exchanges listed above.

