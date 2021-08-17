Analysts Anticipate Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to Announce $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Copart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $1.02. Copart posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

CPRT stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.02. The stock had a trading volume of 39,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,062. Copart has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $149.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.67.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total transaction of $2,155,290.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total transaction of $18,097,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Copart by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Copart by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Copart by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,644,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Copart by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 204,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 288,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

