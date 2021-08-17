Huntington National Bank Buys 19,464 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,464 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $51,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 49.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.81. The stock had a trading volume of 86,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,809. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $53.85 and a one year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 130.56%.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.