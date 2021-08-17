CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.45 EPS

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.45), Fidelity Earnings reports. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 97.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%.

Shares of CLSK stock traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.24. 159,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 5.08. CleanSpark has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.61.

In other news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,101.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 19,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 76,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

CLSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services.

