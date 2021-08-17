Henry James International Management Inc. Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Henry James International Management Inc. lowered its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 1.2% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 31.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,109,000 after buying an additional 364,854 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,804,000 after buying an additional 118,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,783,000 after buying an additional 94,431 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth $145,156,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 393,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,799,000 after buying an additional 75,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock traded down $31.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,763.90. The company had a trading volume of 12,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,302. The company has a market capitalization of $87.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -35,361.00 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $959.87 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,568.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MELI. DZ Bank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,927.72.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

