Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,342 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $642,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.73. 430,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,285,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $56.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.47.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

