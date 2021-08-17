Heartland Bank & Trust Co Makes New Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.4% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $329.11. The stock had a trading volume of 70,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $305.61. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $328.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.57.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

