Heartland Bank & Trust Co Invests $639,000 in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 699.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

Shares of NYSE IPG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.53. The company had a trading volume of 141,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,047,691. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.89. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

