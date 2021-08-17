Icon Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 32,663 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,663 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Icon Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $22,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter.

MUB traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,163. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.44. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.91 and a twelve month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

