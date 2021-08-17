Heartland Bank & Trust Co Takes $531,000 Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Generac by 345.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,471 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 41.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,082,000 after acquiring an additional 334,177 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Generac by 125.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 438,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,484,000 after acquiring an additional 243,978 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at $66,341,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at $44,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,077,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,093 shares of company stock valued at $10,529,840 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNRC. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.24.

GNRC traded down $20.19 on Tuesday, reaching $390.00. The company had a trading volume of 45,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,481. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $410.14. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $169.34 and a one year high of $457.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

