Brokerages Expect Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Onconova Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Onconova Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.94). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Onconova Therapeutics.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 116.75% and a negative net margin of 9,159.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on ONTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Onconova Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.60. 3,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,514. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $72.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 6,377.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 63,775 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $100,000.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

