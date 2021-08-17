AIOZ Network Price Reaches $0.35 (AIOZ)

AIOZ Network (CURRENCY:AIOZ) traded up 19.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. AIOZ Network has a market capitalization of $32.86 million and $2.14 million worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AIOZ Network coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000768 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AIOZ Network has traded up 49.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00060815 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00016590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.13 or 0.00913163 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00049196 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002071 BTC.

AIOZ Network Profile

AIOZ Network is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,653,295 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

AIOZ Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIOZ Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AIOZ Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AIOZ Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

