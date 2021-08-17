IoTeX (IOTX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $791.55 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 17th. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for about $0.0830 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IoTeX has traded 84.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. IoTeX has a market cap of $791.55 million and $189.59 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.14 or 0.00144789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00060815 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00016590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.13 or 0.00913163 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00049196 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

